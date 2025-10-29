Pasco County residents question Flock cameras as privacy concerns grow

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Flock cameras are used nationwide by law enforcement agencies to track criminals and find missing persons, but their growing presence has also sparked privacy concerns.

In Wesley Chapel, resident Dariel Ruiz noticed cameras being installed in his neighborhood and wanted to know more about them.

"I really had no idea what they were. It was very perplexing at first," Ruiz said.

What he saw were Flock cameras, automated license plate readers made by Flock Safety and used by many law enforcement agencies, including the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office. The solar-powered cameras capture not only license plate numbers, but also the make, model and color of vehicles.

Ruiz said he was unhappy with what he saw as a lack of transparency surrounding the installation of the cameras and reached out to Tampa Bay 28 with his concerns.

"What are the implications of a public entity using a private entity’s system?" he asked.

Pasco County Undersheriff Chase Daniels said the Flock system is an important tool in locating missing people and tracking criminals. He added that every search using the cameras must have a lawful purpose.

"So any member of the Sheriff’s Office that accesses the Flock database has to have a call number, a case number, or some type of law enforcement purpose that they have to document, and then that information is all audited," Daniels said.

The Sheriff’s Office currently has about 40 Flock cameras installed across Pasco County and plans to add more as the county grows. That number does not include cameras used by private homeowners associations or local businesses.

"They can also purchase these cameras if they want. But that information is not shared with us unless it is voluntarily given to us by that entity," Daniels said.

Flock Safety, based in Atlanta, has rapidly expanded its network of cameras nationwide, claiming to partner with more than 5,000 law enforcement agencies. The company says its technology helps solve crimes faster, but privacy advocates have raised alarms about potential misuse.

Across the country, Flock has faced criticism for its artificial intelligence capabilities and data-sharing practices. Some local governments have canceled contracts after community backlash. The company has also been scrutinized for reportedly providing data to federal immigration authorities.

"It’s important to remember that these are all in public right-of-ways and public areas," Daniels said. "They are recording the same type of information that any member of the public standing on the side of the road could get."

The Institute for Justice, a national civil liberties organization, has called the use of Flock cameras "warrantless mass surveillance" and expressed concern that the ease of access could lead to police abuse.

Ruiz said he wants to believe the technology will be used responsibly.

"I have to trust that the Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for the average citizen since they are there to protect the average citizen. So, that’s what I hope," he said.

Flock cameras are part of a growing surveillance landscape that also includes Florida Department of Transportation traffic counters and the Miovision detection system used in Pasco County to monitor real-time road conditions.



