Pasco County Sheriff's Office searching for three suspects in ATM burglary

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is searching for three masked suspects who PSO said forcibly stole cash and checks from an ATM in Zephyrhills.
On Nov. 26, around 3:50 a.m., deputies said the suspects arrived at an ATM at the 32700 block of Eiland Boulevard in a stolen 2006 blue Ford F-350 with the stolen license plate CF1900.
Authorities said if you have any information on this case or know the identities of the suspects to submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff's Crime Tip Line at 1-800-706-2488.
U.S. Coast Guard finds 4 missing Polk County boaters alive after their boat capsized
Officials said the missing boat capsized about 26 miles offshore, and all four occupants are alive.
Coast Guard rescues four boaters missing off Clearwater coast