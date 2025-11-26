Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pasco County

Pasco County Sheriff's Office searching for three suspects in ATM burglary

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is searching for three masked suspects who PSO said forcibly stole cash and checks from an ATM in Zephyrhills.

On Nov. 26, around 3:50 a.m., deputies said the suspects arrived at an ATM at the 32700 block of Eiland Boulevard in a stolen 2006 blue Ford F-350 with the stolen license plate CF1900.

Authorities said if you have any information on this case or know the identities of the suspects to submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff's Crime Tip Line at 1-800-706-2488.

