River Ridge High School employee arrested for alleged relationship with student: PSO

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said an individual employed by River Ridge High School was arrested for offenses against a student by authority figure.
Deputies said after receiving a tip, they began an investigation, which determined 24-year-old Jordan Simon had a romantic relationship with a student.
Simon was arrested on Nov. 20, per PCSO. Deputies said this appears to be an isolated incident at this time.
The investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
