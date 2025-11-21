Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
River Ridge High School employee arrested for alleged relationship with student: PSO

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said an individual employed by River Ridge High School was arrested for offenses against a student by authority figure.

Deputies said after receiving a tip, they began an investigation, which determined 24-year-old Jordan Simon had a romantic relationship with a student.

Simon was arrested on Nov. 20, per PCSO. Deputies said this appears to be an isolated incident at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

