Pasco County teacher arrested for aggravated assault: Tampa PD

TAMPA, Fla. — Wiregrass Ranch High School said one of its teachers was arrested for aggravated assault.

In a message to the school's community members, school officials said 23-year-old science teacher Steven Long was arrested by the Tampa Police Department (TPD).

TPD said officers responded to a report of an armed man involved in a domestic disturbance at an apartment in the 8800 block of Hunters Lake Dr. at 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 26.

Police said Long had gotten into a verbal argument with a woman the day before, which escalated when Long physically assaulted her.

The next day, when the woman's father arrived to help her remove property, Long pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the father, threatening to kill him before he fled the scene, per the report.

TPD said detectives searched for Long and eventually located him on Aug. 28. Officers took him into custody without incident during a traffic stop in downtown Tampa.

Police said Long was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery.

The school said the incident was unrelated to its campus and students, and stated Long will not return to campus while the investigation is ongoing.

This a developing story.