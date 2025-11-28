Silver Alert issued for missing 75-year-old woman in Port Richey

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) has issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Christine Lahar, who was reported missing Thursday from the Port Richey area.

Deputies said Lahar was last heard from around 7:20 a.m. in the Pembridge Court area. She is described as 5' 3" tall, about 150 pounds, with gray/blonde hair and gray eyes.

PCSO believes she may be driving a 2016 silver Hyundai Santa Fe with Florida license plate HAFE92.

Anyone with information about Lahar’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or submit tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.