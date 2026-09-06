Temple Terrace man seriously injured after milk tanker overturns on I-75: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Temple Terrace man was seriously injured after a tractor-trailer transporting milk overturned along Interstate 75 early Sunday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The crash happened around 6:10 a.m. near mile marker 284.

Troopers said a 59-year-old Temple Terrace man was driving a tractor-trailer northbound on I-75 when he lost control of the vehicle.

According to FHP, the tractor-trailer entered the outside shoulder and collided with an unoccupied pickup truck.

The impact caused the tractor-trailer to overturn partially into a wooded area, troopers said.

The driver was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported.