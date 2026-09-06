Temple Terrace man seriously injured after milk tanker overturns on I-75: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Temple Terrace man was seriously injured after a tractor-trailer transporting milk overturned along Interstate 75 early Sunday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
The crash happened around 6:10 a.m. near mile marker 284.
Troopers said a 59-year-old Temple Terrace man was driving a tractor-trailer northbound on I-75 when he lost control of the vehicle.
According to FHP, the tractor-trailer entered the outside shoulder and collided with an unoccupied pickup truck.
The impact caused the tractor-trailer to overturn partially into a wooded area, troopers said.
The driver was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
Pasco County physician reunites with medical team after widowmaker heart attack
A Pasco County internal medicine physician was reunited Tuesday with the medical team who saved her life after she suffered a widowmaker heart attack nearly two years ago.