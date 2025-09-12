U.S. Coast Guard Southeast suspends search for missing man

ANCLOTE, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Southeast and partner agency crews said they are suspending the search for the missing boater.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said 43-year-old Brandon Taylor was last seen approximately 46 miles west of Anclote, Florida, at 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 10.

On Sept. 11, around 9 p.m., the search had been cancelled.