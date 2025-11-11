Veterans group launches wheelchair accessible fishing boat to help fellow service members heal

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Just in time for Veterans Day, the nonprofit Lines of Liberty has reached its goal of acquiring a specially modified pontoon boat to serve veterans and first responders with mobility challenges.

The debut voyage of “Liberty 1” caps off years of effort. “It really was a culmination of four or five years to do this,” said Capt. Gene Hammond, a U.S. Army veteran and co-founder of the group.

Hammond helped start Lines of Liberty to share the healing power of fishing and time on the water with others suffering from trauma. The organization’s mission is “to offer active-duty military, veterans, and first responders fishing and boating experiences, as well as land-based hunting and camping adventures, with the hope that it helps provide some relief from the symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder and promotes overall mental and emotional well-being.”

The fundraising campaign began when the group sought to raise $30,000 to purchase a pontoon boat designed with wheelchair access. In July, they had reached the halfway point of their goal.

Financial support and discounted labor from Suncoast Propeller Service helped outfit the boat with wheelchair ramps, expanded deck space, and other modifications.

“We just felt honored they came to us to build the boat,” said Lloyd Pitts.

The first two veterans to take a fishing trip on the boat were Tim Donovan and Rick Rettinger, both of whom use wheelchairs. Rettinger, a Navy veteran who was left paralyzed nearly a decade ago by an autoimmune condition, said: “For me, my happy place is either on, in, or under the water.”

Gene and his wife, Jacqueline, said the accomplishment came even as they were recovering from flooding damage to their home during Hurricane Helene.

“The fact that we did lose the house kind of put a lot of things in perspective for us. And although it was overwhelming initially, it became cathartic,” Jacqueline Hammond said.

Still, the organization said the work is far from over. Trips for veterans cost money to operate, maintain, and schedule, and additional donations are needed to keep the boat running and ensure veterans are never turned away.

“There is something about putting a fishing pole in someone’s hand and letting them get outside of their heads for a second. When you are just concentrating on the task at hand, then you can leave all the drivel that floats in mind, you can let it go,” said Jacqueline Hammond.

Veterans or first responders interested in participating can visit their website for more information.



For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He's dedicated to helping his neighbors solve problems and celebrate those who help others.

