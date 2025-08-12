SEMINOLE, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said the electrocution that killed one person and severely injured two others Tuesday was likely accidental.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. in Seminole.

WATCH: 'It’s very gut-wrenching': Deputies believe deadly electrocution in Seminole was accidental

'It’s very gut-wrenching': Deputies believe deadly electrocution in Seminole was accidental

According to the sheriff's office, Primoris, a company subcontracted by Duke Energy, was trying to install a new power pole along Park Boulevard when the crew encountered trouble, and their machinery struck a power line.

Justin Bryan, 30, was killed in the incident. Matt Waldrop, 31, and Jeff Busch, 27, were severely burned.

WATCH: ABC Action News Reporter Jada Williams' coverage

1 deceased, 2 others hospitalized after electrical hazard call in Seminole: PCSO

Jesse Getford, a fellow lineman, knows all three of the men involved in the tragedy, but he’s particularly close with Waldrop, who’s receiving care at Tampa General Hospital.

“Just for the burn session, they were saying anywhere from 6-8 weeks to 8-12 weeks," Getford said.

To Getford, the accident is a painful reminder of how dangerous line-work can be.

Duke power outage map

“It’s very gut-wrenching," he said. “We go to work every day, you know, planning on going home, but some cases, you know, it’s very life-altering and line work is very unforgiving.”

He said all three victims were dads with families, and they are families that will need help.

“Every single one of ‘em was a sole provider for their family," he said. "Kids need to eat. Bills don’t stop.”

That’s why he started a GoFundMe for his friend, Waldrop — a friend who he hopes will make a full recovery in due time.

Duke Energy Corporate Communications also offered a statement on the tragedy:

We are saddened by the tragic incident that happened today in Pinellas County involving Duke Energy contractors. Our hearts go out to them, their family, friends and co-workers. The safety of our employees, contractors and customers is the highest priority at Duke Energy. There are approximately 14,000 customers without power in the Park Blvd. North area. We are currently working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible and are investigating the incident to learn more. Duke Energy Corporate Communications

The investigation is ongoing. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was notified.