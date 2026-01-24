Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

1 man died, 1 critically injured after shooting in St. Petersburg: SPPD

St. Petersburg Police car generic
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
St. Petersburg Police car generic
Posted
and last updated

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police (SPPD) said it is conducting a shooting investigation after a man died and a second person was injured.

SPPD said the incident happened outside in the 900 block of 22nd Lane South around 6:38 p.m.

One man died from injuries at the scene, and the second, a 35-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, SPPD said.

This is a developing story

AI-generated fake evidence is landing people in jail as courts struggle with new technology

From fabricated texts in domestic violence cases to fake photos in assault claims, artificial intelligence is creating new challenges for judges and juries nationwide.

AI-generated evidence is landing people in jail

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.