1 man died, 1 critically injured after shooting in St. Petersburg: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police (SPPD) said it is conducting a shooting investigation after a man died and a second person was injured.

SPPD said the incident happened outside in the 900 block of 22nd Lane South around 6:38 p.m.

One man died from injuries at the scene, and the second, a 35-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, SPPD said.

This is a developing story