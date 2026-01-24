1 man died, 1 critically injured after shooting in St. Petersburg: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police (SPPD) said it is conducting a shooting investigation after a man died and a second person was injured.
SPPD said the incident happened outside in the 900 block of 22nd Lane South around 6:38 p.m.
One man died from injuries at the scene, and the second, a 35-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, SPPD said.
This is a developing story
