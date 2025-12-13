Hit-and-run driver killed after fleeing crash and hitting tree: PPPD

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A man who was fleeing from a hit-and-run crash in Pinellas Park on Dec. 12, was killed after he ran a stop sign and hit a tree, authorities said.

According to a Pinellas Park Police Department (PPPD) report, at about 10:09 a.m., a fatal traffic crash occurred at the intersection of Gateway Center Parkway and Gateway Center Boulevard.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old Yower Malvarez, of Moore Haven.

PPPD traffic homicide investigators determined that a minor collision had occurred earlier at the intersection of U.S. Highway 19 and Gandy Boulevard involving a 2002 white GMC Sierra, driven by Malvarez, and a 2024 black Hyundai Sonata.

Following that crash, Malvarez fled the scene, the report stated.

A short time later, Malvarez approached the intersection of Gateway Center Parkway and Gateway Center Boulevard, where he ran a stop sign and struck a tree.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

The driver of the Sonata remained on scene and cooperated with investigators. The motorist was not injured.

Speed likely contributed to the fatal crash, PPPD officials said.