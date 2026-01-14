2 arrested for robbery at CVS, pepper-spraying clerk in St. Petersburg on Jan. 5: SPPD

ST. PETE., Fla. — St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said both suspects who are alleged to have robbed a CVS and pepper-sprayed a clerk earlier this month have been arrested.

SPPD said Antone Jones, 26, was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with armed robbery.

His accomplice, Joseph Lee-Brown, 27, was arrested on Jan. 6 in Hillsborough County and charged with armed robbery.

On Jan. 5, officers said the suspects entered the CVS store at 301 Third Street South at about 11:45 p.m. One robber forced their way behind the counter and shoved a clerk, while the other sprayed the clerk in the face with "a substance believed to be pepper spray."

SPPD said a string of robberies similar to this has been reported across the state since Dec. 1.