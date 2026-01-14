Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2 people arrested at St. Pete ICE and immigration protests: officials

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two people were arrested on the second day of ICE and immigration enforcement protests in St. Petersburg, law enforcement officials said.

St. Petersburg Police (SPPD) said it arrested Thanecha Anderson, 38, on trespassing and marijuana possession charges.

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said it also arrested Nicholas Molin, 26, for resisting an officer without violence and trespassing.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, protesters gathered outside the Hilton Carillon Park at 950 Lake Carillon Drive to condemn a recruitment event for U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the hotel.

Protests have also taken place around the USF campus in Tampa.

