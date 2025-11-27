4 boats caught fire on Gulf Boulevard in Madeira Beach: PCSO

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a large vessel fire that damaged four boats along Gulf Boulevard in Pinellas County.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said units responded to 13613 Gulf Boulevard around 1:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of a significant fire on the water.

When deputies arrived, they found four boats ablaze. Officials said it appears no one was aboard any of the vessels at the time.

PCSO said there is no threat to the public, and no injuries were reported.

This is an ongoing investigation.