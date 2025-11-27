E-bike rider dies from injuries suffered in St. Pete crash: SPPD

ST. PETE, Fla. — A 55-year-old St. Pete man has died from injuries suffered in a crash in the early morning of Nov. 23, St. Pete police reported Thursday.
According to police, around 12:30 a.m., Shapon Sarder was riding his Gotrax E-Bike southbound on 49th Street North in the curb lane. As he approached 39th Avenue North, police said Sarder began to ride diagonally "for unknown reasons," right into path of a southbound Hyundai Sonata.
Police said Hyundai driver was unable to stop and crashed into Sarder's E-Bike, when he was thrown from the E-Bike, sustaining serious injuries.
The driver stopped and stayed on scene, police said.
Sarder was transported to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, Nov. 26.
