Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

E-bike rider dies from injuries suffered in St. Pete crash: SPPD

st pete police.png
WFTS
st pete police.png
Posted

ST. PETE, Fla. — A 55-year-old St. Pete man has died from injuries suffered in a crash in the early morning of Nov. 23, St. Pete police reported Thursday.

According to police, around 12:30 a.m., Shapon Sarder was riding his Gotrax E-Bike southbound on 49th Street North in the curb lane. As he approached 39th Avenue North, police said Sarder began to ride diagonally "for unknown reasons," right into path of a southbound Hyundai Sonata.

Police said Hyundai driver was unable to stop and crashed into Sarder's E-Bike, when he was thrown from the E-Bike, sustaining serious injuries.

The driver stopped and stayed on scene, police said.

Sarder was transported to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, Nov. 26.

U.S. Coast Guard finds 4 missing Polk County boaters alive after their boat capsized

Officials said the missing boat capsized about 26 miles offshore, and all four occupants are alive.

Coast Guard rescues four boaters missing off Clearwater coast

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.