Woman arrested for driving 91 in a 35 mph zone: Pinellas County deputies

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested a woman for dangerous excessive speeding after she was driving 91 mph in a 35 mph zone.

The report said the arresting deputy witnessed a BMW driving southbound at a high rate of speed on Pasadena Avenue South shortly before 9 p.m. on Nov. 25.

The arresting deputy said his in-car radar measured the car’s speed at 91 mph in a 31 mph zone, 51 miles over the speed limit.

The report said the deputy stopped the driver, 21-year-old Chloe Singletary, and she was arrested and charged with dangerous excessive speeding.

According to the report, Singletary admitted to driving the excessive speed and told the deputy she wanted to come down to the beach and get back home before her parents found out where she went.