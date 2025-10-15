Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
88-year-old man fatally struck by school bus in Oldsmar: PCSO

OLDSMAR, Fla. — Deputies said 88-year-old Julio Cobaich was killed Wednesday morning when a Pinellas County school bus struck him in a marked crosswalk in Oldsmar, according to Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded about 7:45 a.m. to Forrest Lakes Boulevard and Pine Avenue after receiving a report a vehicle had struck a pedestrian. Investigators determined the bus driver, Timothy Mullin, was turning left from Pine Avenue onto Forrest Lakes Boulevard when his bus hit Cobaich as he crossed from north to south, according to PCSO.

Cobaich was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

PCSO said speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Two children were on the bus at the time, but the 75-year-old driver and the students were uninjured, according to PCSO.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police, as this is an ongoing investigation.

