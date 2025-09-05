Almost a year after Helene, hundreds of Pinellas families remain in housing limbo

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Nearly a year after Hurricane Helene, many Pinellas County mobile home residents say they’re still stuck in limbo and unable to repair or return to their homes long-term.

At Gateway Mobile Home Park on Gandy Boulevard, more than a hundred homes are still deemed “substantially damaged” under the county’s so-called 49% Rule.

Unless a homeowner can prove their homes are not substantially damaged — that the cost of repairs is below 49% of the home’s value — he or she will either have to elevate, demolish, or relocate the home.

For many at Gateway, that’s financially impossible.

“This is wrong,” said resident Krystale Vanarsdale, who disputes the county’s finding along with many of her neighbors. “I had minimal repairs, and they still found me substantially damaged.”

Some, like Brenda Tucker, say the interior of their homes took on no water, yet they were still deemed substantially damaged. To make matters worse, many at Gateway received their substantial damage determinations in March 2025, more than five months after Helene.

Yvonne Sisco and others worry the dilemma could result in homelessness.

“It’s just — it’s never out of your mind when most of us don’t have anywhere else to go,” she said. “You can’t go live in an apartment in St. Pete. You can’t afford it.”

At Sun Retreats in Dunedin, Jason Pickering faces the same struggle.

He said flooding in his home was minor, but he was also deemed substantially damaged. Instead of immediately fighting the county’s determination, he sought to elevate his house and applied to Elevate Florida, the statewide program that covers much of the cost to elevate.

However, in early August, Pickering’s application was denied.

“It leaves me homeless. Quite honestly, homeless and hopeless,” he said. “I really don’t know what else to do.”

Earlier this year, the federal government through the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded Pinellas County $813 million to address “unmet need” after the recent storms.

The money has yet to be dispersed.

According to Josh Boatwright, a county spokesperson, the county’s action plan for the money was approved by HUD over the summer.

“On Sept. 18, the County Commission is set to review a contract with the top-ranked consultant firm from our RFP to help manage the distribution of these funds,” Boatwright wrote. “The plan is to roll out five programs this fall that are focused on direct help to people impacted by the storms, including homeowner rehab/elevation, home repair reimbursement, disaster relief payments, local landlord repair program and first time homebuyer assistance.”

More information about the possible programs can be found here.

However, many mobile home residents aren’t overly optimistic that they’ll benefit.

“I’m not holding my breath,” Pickering said.

County staff declined an interview on Friday but said in past statements that even if a mobile home appears fine inside, damage underneath can still make it “substantially damaged.”

Gateway Mobile Home Park management also weighed in on the housing limbo many of its residents are still facing and sent Tampa Bay 28 the following statement:

Gateway management stands with the residents of our community who have invested their time, energy, and personal funds into restoring their homes following the 2024 hurricanes.



Despite their efforts, over 130 homes are now affected by arbitrary damage assessments and questionable valuation practices. These assessments undermine the true condition of the homes and threaten the stability of the entire community.



We are actively working with residents to seek fair treatment and transparency, and we call on Pinellas County to properly value and assess these homes and support the residents who have worked hard to rebuild their lives. Gateway Mobile Home Park management



