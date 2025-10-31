Attempted murder investigation launched after shooting at home: St. Pete police

ST. PETE, Fla. — Police have launched an attempted murder investigation following a shooting at a home in St. Pete on Thursday night.

St. Pete detectives said the incident happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Oct. 30, when a neighbor contacted police about finding Jerome Smith bleeding at his home in the 800 block of 21st Avenue South.

According to police, no one else was in the residence at the time.

Police arrived and found Smith had suffered a gunshot, according to detectives.

The 44-year-old man was hospitalized, and he remains in very critical condition, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to please call 727-893-7780 or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411.