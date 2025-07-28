Beach-goers try to stay cool while on vacation

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — With the Tampa Bay area under another heat advisory, the temperatures are now impacting people's ability to enjoy the beach.

"You can definitely tell people come here exhausted, especially after walking around for a couple hours on the beach," said Owen Valdivia, who works at Crabby Bill's on Indian Rocks Beach.

On days like Monday, being outside is almost unbearable.

"But even going out to the heat for a minute, it feels good, and then all of a sudden you're like, I'm going back inside," said Shane Pritchard, who is vacationing with his family on Indian Rocks Beach.

For people out at our beaches, the high temperatures are impacting vacations.

"It's extremely hot out here. Especially people coming to visit from up North, they aren't used to this heat down here. You can tell they are drenched in sweat and they just want a break a little bit from the sun at least," said Valdivia.

Pritchard said his family is only able to go to the beach for a short period of time.

"Probably just do some short trips and go back to the air conditioner for a while and then do another trip," said Pritchard.

Many vacationers did not expect this record-breaking heat, so now they are walking across the street to find air conditioning at any local businesses.

"A lot of customers will come in that need that break. They will sit down and drink water, they will hydrate for a little bit and they will sit for two or three hours and then take off," said Valdivia.

At Crabby Bill's, large fans are being placed all over the restaurant to keep people cool.

"Some people just didn't know how hot it was around the time they were here, but they try to make the best of it," said Valdivia.

At a bakery and coffee shop called Pipo and Betty's, employee Luc DeCailly said people have been walking through their front door nonstop.

"We've been getting a lot of customers coming in to get ice drinks, smoothies, shakes. It's been one of our busiest weekends just because of the heat and all of that," said DeCailly.

Visitors and employees are doing the best they can to stay safe.

"Heat stroke is very very dangerous, heat exhaustion, people passing out, dehydration, so it's really important for businesses to be offering free water and a place to cool off," said DeCailly.

"We want it a little cooler than right now but we are happy we are here," said Jody Corrales, who is visiting the area.