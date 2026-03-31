PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in a local neighborhood said trash is a big problem and it's causing issues for homeowners.

Residents in Campbell Park said trash builds up in alleyways, and now they are asking the city for help.

WATCH: Campbell Park neighborhood addresses trash buildup issue

Campbell Park neighborhood addresses trash buildup issue

"I see the children who bike past this and see this and are normalized by this amount of trash in the alleyway…but I also see hope though," said Brian Peret, with the Campbell Park Neighborhood Association.

Peret said people have been dumping trash in the alleyways and along community streets for years.

"It is quite easy logistically for somebody to come off an off ramp, dump their stuff here and get back on the interstate and be gone in less than 15 minutes," said Peret.

In 2021, the neighborhood group began doing monthly cleanups.

"We've come a long way in basically expanding the scope of what we cover, and it's inspired other neighborhoods adjacent to us," said Steve Morrison.

According to Keep Pinellas Beautiful, over the last five years, more than 125,000 pounds of trash has been collected from Campbell Park Neighborhood alone, but the cleanups aren't enough.

"Has our success almost made it easier to bring your trash here, knowing that we have a nice cadre of people that's going to pick it up?" said Morrison.

"By the evidence of this pile right here, this pile of trash my neighbors have to see and go by, that kids have to walk by on their way to school, is evidence that we have so much further to go now residents are asking the city for help," said Peret.

"I'd like to see a little more inter-coordination between city departments," said Morrison.

Peret said if Campbell Park was given more attention, it would make a big difference.

"I want to see excellence, and I wanted to see it distributed equally," said Peret.

The cleanups are held on the third Saturday of every month and organizers welcome anyone to join.



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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.