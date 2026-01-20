Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Chemical fire at business in Pinellas Park leads to Hazmat response: City

Chemical fire
WFTS
Chemical fire
Posted

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Pinellas Park fire and Hazmat crews responded to a chemical fire at a building Tuesday.

The City of Pinellas Park said stored chemicals inside one of the buildings at 5430 70 Avenue N. caused the fire.

The fire is out.

Pinellas Park said there is no threat to the air quality or need to evacuate nearby businesses or residents.

26-year-old Manatee County woman survives workplace shooting after being shot 4 times

Summer Freitag was working at a lab processing center when she witnessed a deadly shooting on Thursday, Jan.15.

26-year-old woman survives workplace shooting after being shot 4 times

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.