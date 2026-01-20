Chemical fire at business in Pinellas Park leads to Hazmat response: City

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Pinellas Park fire and Hazmat crews responded to a chemical fire at a building Tuesday.
The City of Pinellas Park said stored chemicals inside one of the buildings at 5430 70 Avenue N. caused the fire.
The fire is out.
Pinellas Park said there is no threat to the air quality or need to evacuate nearby businesses or residents.
