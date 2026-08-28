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'Chopped' Chef Will Artley dazzles at Clearwater Beach Sheraton resort at Sand Key

This former White House chef now runs a scratch kitchen out of the hotel
"Chopped" Chef Will Artley dazzles at Clearwater Beach Sheraton Resort at Sand Key. This former White House chef now runs a scratch kitchen out of the local hotel.
'Chopped' Chef Will Artley dazzles at Clearwater Beach Sheraton resort at Sand Key
'Chopped' Chef Will Artley dazzles at Clearwater Beach Sheraton resort at Sand Key
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CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. — What a delicious score for Clearwater Beach.

One of the best chefs in America — a man who has cooked for U.S. presidents, competed on the Food Network's "Chopped" show and is considered a master pizzaiolo by the Italian government— is now setting up tasty shop in the scratch kitchen of the Clearwater Beach Sheraton Resort on Sand Key.

Watch report from Sean Daly

'Chopped' Chef Will Artley dazzles at Clearwater Beach Sheraton resort at Sand Key

Chef Will Artley spent a morning with Tampa Bay 28 reporter Sean Daly talking about his White House adventures and building mountainous breakfast burgers and a variation of the short ribs he made for George W. Bush.

Watch the video from "Good Morning Tampa Bay" to see Sean and Chef Will — who was once voted best chef in America by his peers — chop it up in this suddenly hot-reservation Clearwater Beach kitchen.

For more Sean Daly hijinks, follow Sean on Instagram at @seandalytv.

Puerto Rican kikiriki chickens winning hearts across Florida

Puerto Rican kikiriki chickens are becoming one of Florida's fastest-growing pet trends. A Tampa Bay breeder tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Michael Paluska the demand for the miniature birds has exploded.

Puerto Rican kikiriki chickens winning hearts across Florida

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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