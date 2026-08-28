PSTA awarded $16.5 million federal grant for new Tampa Bay Ferry vessel

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) has been awarded a $16.5 million federal grant to purchase a new vessel for the Tampa Bay Ferry service, the agency announced Friday.

PSTA said the funding comes through the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) Passenger Ferry Grant Program and will be used to expand and strengthen ferry service between downtown St. Petersburg and Tampa, according to a news release.

The new vessel will join the ferry fleet that currently includes the Bay Breeze and Bay Clipper, both of which are undergoing refurbishment. Officials said the additional ferry will improve capacity, long-term reliability and sustainability for the regional transportation service.

“Thank you to U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and the Federal Transit Administration for this transformational investment in the future of passenger ferry transportation in Tampa Bay,” PSTA CEO Brad Miller said in a statement. “We’re building a ferry service that is designed to be reliable, sustainable and here for the long term.”

FTA announced a total of $105 million in competitive ferry funding nationwide for fiscal year 2026. PSTA said it plans to begin designing the new vessel and selecting a U.S. shipbuilder, with the ferry expected to enter service by 2029 or 2030.

The Bay Breeze recently arrived in Tarpon Springs for refurbishment at Tarpon Marine Inc., while the Bay Clipper is expected to arrive in the coming weeks for similar upgrades.

PSTA said it plans to announce a launch date for the Tampa Bay Ferry service later this year once refurbishment work is closer to completion.