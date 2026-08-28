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Man charged with sexual battery on 4-year-old girl in St. Petersburg: SPPD

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ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) has charged a 26-year-old man with sexually abusing a 4-year-old child, the department said Friday.

SPPD detectives started an investigation on August 5 after the child allegedly told her parents she was sexually abused by a man who the family knew, according to a news release.

The incident was initially reported in Pasco County, but investigators determined the reported abuse occurred in St. Petersburg, SPPD said.

Police arrested Michael Phillips, 26, on charges of sexual battery on a child under the age of 12, per the release.

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Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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