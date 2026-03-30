City of Dunedin and PSTA receive more than $800,000 to help repair part of Dunedin Pier

DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Dunedin Marina and Pier was damaged from Hurricane Helene and then also Hurricane Milton in 2024.

Tampa Bay 28 interviewed Dunedin City Manager, Jennifer Bramley, back in June 2025, about the status of the marina and how bad things were after the storm.

“The damage to our marina was extensive,” said Bramley.

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City of Dunedin and PSTA receive $800,000 to repair part of Dunedin Pier

It was so extensive that it forced the marina to shut down for a while.

It’s now back open amid repairs to restore what many consider the centerpiece of Dunedin’s downtown, but it’s been a process to get to this point and a journey to figure out how to acquire the necessary funding.

“We’re looking at about $9.2 million is the estimate right now for everything,” said Bramley.

Part of what was damaged was the Clearwater Ferry Dock.

Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority’s Clearwater Ferry has made stops at the Dunedin Pier since 2018.

“The Dunedin Ferry Dock is very important. It’s incredibly popular,” said Brad Miller, CEO of PSTA.

The dock damage halted services for more than a year, impacting tourism by cutting off a flow of visitors to downtown Dunedin’s businesses, as well as impacting how locals were able to travel to and from Clearwater Beach.

On Monday, Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna presented the City of Dunedin and PSTA with a check for $828,000 for repairs.

“This was part of the federal budget that was recently passed, and she was able to secure this funding,” said Miller.

The money will be used specifically to reconstruct the portion of the pier used by PSTA’s Clearwater Ferry, creating a permanent dock for ferry services.

“This is really needed funding to restore the ferry dock and make it a much better setup for as many people as we have riding the ferry," said Miller.

Construction on the repairs is expected to be complete sometime this summer.



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Larissa Scott stays on top of everything education-related for Tampa Bay 28, but it’s not her only focus. From public health concerns to everyday expenses, Larissa is here for you. If you have a story you want to share, send her a message below.

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. Larissa Scott stays on top of everything education-related for Tampa Bay 28, but it’s not her only focus. From public health concerns to everyday expenses, Larissa is here for you. If you have a story you want to share, send her a message below.