City of St. Pete Beach approves beach parking rate increase

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — People heading out to St. Pete Beach will soon pay more to enjoy the sand and water.

The City approved a parking rate increase on Tuesday.

"I think it's a little crazy. I think it's a little too much, because it's like we are already paying so much for it," said Ava Mills, a college student.

Going to the beach seems like an affordable activity for the day, but it's getting a little expensive.

"Since we are college students as well, we have so many other expenses to deal with and it would be nice to come to the beach and hang without having to worry about all that money," said another college student, Tianna Postell.

On Tuesday, the City of St. Pete Beach approved a parking base rate increase of .50 an hour and $1 an hour on the weekends.

Right now, when beachgoers walk up to the pay kiosk, they press this button and see it's currently $4 an hour, but soon that will go up to $4.50 an hour.

The City conducted a parking study in 2025 that showed an increase in parking prices could bring in an extra $2 million a year, which could help with beach maintenance and infrastructure repairs after Hurricane Helene.

Although it may be expensive one couple from Oregon said they love St. Pete Beach so much, the cost is worth it.

"We saw the devastation from the hurricane last time and just wanted to make sure we kept coming back and helping out…and it doesn't seem like that much money to pay to make things right again, so it seems fine," they said.

But some people say the increase could impact tourism.

Mills and Postell said after the price goes up, they may be visiting other beaches instead.

"I know when I'm looking at beaches and places to park, I'm looking at what is the cheapest option and that determines where I go and what area and stuff," said Mills.



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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout Pinellas County. From South St. Petersburg to Tarpon Springs, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.