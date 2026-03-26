PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The City of St. Pete is wrapping up the final touches on Tropicana Field, with opening day at the stadium only a week and a half away.

"It was like looking at a ghost every day, I actually live next door to the Trop…so it's sad," said Cathy Andrasek.

WATCH: City of St. Pete focuses on final touches at Tropicana Field before opening day

City of St. Pete focuses on final touches at Tropicana Field before opening day

A year and a half after Hurricane Milton tore the roof off of Tropicana Field, the stadium is about to reopen.

"We’re ready, we are ready for the rays to be back," said Andrasek.

"Exhilarating, and I believe all of our baseball players and people will feel the same way," said Margie Jason.

Crews have been repairing the roof and internal systems at Tropicana Field since the storm… and now the city is focusing on the final touches.

"We had to take it from the roots of it… the ground and build it back up, and we’ve been able to do that," said Jason.

"Just tying some loose strings that we have…as we get closer to opening day, there’s still some cleanup that needs to take place at the trop just to prepare for the big opening," said Corey Givens Jr., St. Pete City Councilman.

WFTS

City leaders said crews will focus on cleaning, air quality testing, and ensuring systems like fire alarms work over the next week and a half.

Residents and business owners said over the last year and a half, they’ve been watching repairs happen at Tropicana Field and they are eager to see what it looks like inside.

"I know I keep using the word exciting, but I can’t wait to get in there and see it…it feels really good to go by the Trop and see cars and trucks and vans out there…we know its going to happen soon," said Mary Khalel.

For Mary Khalel and Cathy Andrasek, it's more than just having Tropicana Field back open.

They said since the Rays started playing in Tampa, they’ve lost a lot of business at their restaurant, Zaytoon Grille.

Having an open stadium means more customers, which keeps them afloat.

"It will help us, it will keep things going, keep people coming to downtown St. Pete and enjoying everything the area has to offer," said Andrasek.



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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout Pinellas County. From South St. Petersburg to Tarpon Springs, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.