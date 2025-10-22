City of St. Pete welcomes development proposals for Historic Gas Plant District

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Members of the community and descendants of the Historic Gas Plant District are speaking out after the city announced it is asking the public to submit development proposals for the land.

"My family members who lived here, my grandparents, they are still alive today…these are promises they heard when they were much younger," said Kyandra Darling.

Darling’s grandparents are among the many people who were displaced from the Historic Gas Plant District when Tropicana Field was being built and were promised economic benefits.

“I would like for them to be able to see that promise come to fruition while they are still here," said Darling.

With questions still unanswered about where the Tampa Bay Rays will play after the 2028 season, the City of St. Pete is now accepting development proposals for the land from the community.

“I think we’ve waited long enough, and people are anxious to hear and to hear what our plans will be moving forward with this 86 acres of land," said Darling.

The city recently received an unsolicited proposal to develop the 86 acre,s and now developers can submit their proposed plans.

Darling said she wants to see affordable housing, jobs, and economic opportunities for those who were displaced included in any plans.

“Making sure there are opportunities here, whether that’s workspaces, business hubs, tech hubs for entrepreneurs, or startups to come in and receive mentorship and critical resources to be successful," said Darling.

Chelsie Graddy works at Sunshine City Popcorn Co. in St. Pete. She wants to see a development that will not only create jobs but also draw people in.

“Some type of sporting events, or maybe a concert hall, something that brings in revenue to the community and that also provides the community with jobs," said Graddy.

She hopes that no matter what happens, the city puts the descendants of the Historic Gas Plant District first.

“I guess I would like to see them make it right for those people and the family and the community that was there," said Graddy.



Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout Pinellas County. From South St. Petersburg to Tarpon Springs, she's there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.

