City of Treasure Island holds post-hurricane mental health meetings

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — As the tropics get more active, people tell ABC Action News it's causing some anxiety for them.

Now the City of Treasure Island is working to help neighbors who are experiencing hurricane fatigue and anxiety.

"It was devastation, everything was gone, all of our belongings. It wasn't just salt water, it was sewer water," said Elle Woodzisz, who lives on Treasure Island.

Woodzisz lives on Treasure Island and after Hurricane Helene, her family had trouble recovering.

"Our children lost their beds, their clothing, my daughter lost everything in her closet, so she wore hand-me-downs for a long time from other people," said Woodzisz.

The experience still affects her to this day.

"A lot of the houses that have been left and they are in shambles still, they are still a wreck from the hurricane…you can still smell the smell from it when you pass by from it. The smell is the trigger…it's horrible," said Woodzisz.

Woodzisz said now that we are in hurricane season once again, she has a lot of anxiety.

Many people all over the Tampa Bay Area are experiencing similar hurricane PTSD, including children.

Woodzisz had to take her son to counseling.

"He's finally starting to do better, where if it lightnings out, he's not crying and hiding, he's just kind of looking at it," said Woodzisz.

The City of Treasure Island is trying to help residents who are dealing with hurricane fatigue and anxiety by hosting a series of mental health meetings and bringing in counselors with the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

"Now that we are a little bit removed and hurricane season has started again, there have been triggers for some folks where they realize 'Wow, I'm not over it,'" said Camille Hebting.

Hebting works with NAMI and said there are some signs you should look out for.

"People may see irritability, snapping in their own behaviors or their loved ones, they may see some isolation, willingness to be by themselves instead of being in groups and community. They might be triggered by certain places, words and even sounds," said Hebting.

Counselors said to help cope with hurricane-related anxiety, you can go outside, do a fun activity you enjoy or open up about your feelings to a friend.

Woodzisz said while her family still struggles from time to time, reaching out to others makes a big difference.