CLEARWATER, Fla. — Brian Rogers and his 7-year-old rescue dog Bandit visited Clearwater Fire Station 45 to thank the crew who pulled the unconscious dog from their burning home on November 2nd and administered life-saving care.

"It was a miracle, nothing short of," Rogers said.

WATCH: Clearwater dog reunites with firefighters who saved his life during house fire rescue

Clearwater man reunites with dog saved from house fire

Rogers had just arrived at work when his neighbor used his Ring doorbell to alert him to the emergency.

"He's like, your house is on fire. I'm like, Get my dog, get my dog. And he tried," Rogers said.

Bandit was home alone when the fire broke out, with smoke already spreading throughout the house.

"We went right in immediately, found a hallway, made our way to the back of the house, and the second room we searched, we found Bandit on the bed," said Firefighter Mark Viola, who found Bandit inside the home.

Viola carried Bandit out of the burning home, and firefighters used a specialized pet oxygen mask to help restore the dog's breathing.

"Bandit was not in a good place when we took him out. He was breathing just a few times a minute. He was motionless, so once we put the mask on, within 10 minutes he was breathing a little bit better, and then they loaded him up in the police car and got him to the vet," Viola said.

The quick actions of the firefighters and police officers who transported Bandit to the veterinary hospital proved crucial in saving his life.

"They saved not only him, they saved me too, and they saved my dog. I mean, he's truly my best friend," Rogers said.

While the house sustained damage from the fire, Rogers emphasized that having Bandit safe is what truly matters.

"He means everything to me. More than the house, no doubt about it. The house could be replaced. He can't," Rogers said.



