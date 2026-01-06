Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH LIVE: Tarpon Springs celebrates 120th Epiphany with world famous cross dive

Thousands gather along Spring Bayou to continue a century-old Greek Orthodox tradition.
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Tarpon Springs is celebrating its 120th annual Epiphany Day celebration on Tuesday, one of the city’s largest and most distinctive traditions.

Thousands of people are expected to gather along the waterfront and around Spring Bayou for the event, which draws visitors from across the country and around the world.

Watch the dive for the cross in Tarpon Springs (Time around 1 p.m.)

The centerpiece of the celebration is the cross dive, where more than 70 young men will dive into the bayou in an attempt to retrieve a wooden cross thrown into the water. According to tradition, the diver who retrieves the cross is believed to receive a year of blessings and good fortune.

The Epiphany celebration dates back more than a century and reflects Tarpon Springs’ strong Greek Orthodox faith and its deep connection to the water. For many families, the event is about honoring heritage and continuing traditions that have been passed down through generations.

City leaders say those attending should expect large crowds and road closures throughout the day. Despite the logistical challenges, officials say the Epiphany celebration remains a defining event for the community and a unique cultural experience unlike any other.


