Clearwater Ferry captain cited after deadly boat crash in April

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Clearwater Ferry boat captain has been cited after the April crash.

The ferry boat captain, Denis Kimerer, was issued the citation on July 29 for failure to display navigation lights, the complaint said.

In April, the Clearwater Ferry was involved in a collision with another boat, resulting in the death of one person and multiple injuries.

The boat captain of the other vessel involved in the crash, Jeff Knight, was arrested on eight felony charges of leaving the scene of the crash.

MORE: Jeff Knight arrested after 3-month FWC investigation into deadly Clearwater ferry crash

Court records show Kimerer will have an arraignment hearing on September 8 at 8:30 a.m. for the citation.

Kimerer’s family spokesperson Steven D'Amico, sent a statement to ABC Action News last week and said the charges are without merit. He said in part, “The evidence makes clear that Mr. Knight was operating his vessel at an unsafe and reckless speed.”