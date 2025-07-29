Jeff Knight arrested after 3-month FWC investigation into deadly Clearwater ferry crash

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) arrested Jeff Knight in connection with an April crash involving the Clearwater Ferry.

Knight was arrested and charged with eight felony counts of leaving the scene of a boating crash that killed one person and injured multiple people, according to FWC.

He is also facing misdemeanor charges related to speed and not keeping a lookout.

At Tuesday's news conference, FWC officials said it took about three months to wrap up the investigation because they wanted to make sure they had a clear case with facts they can prove.

"It's easier to move with emotion - unfortunately, it's a tragic case that someone had died. But we wanted to bring for the case that was based on facts that was supported by evidence that we could stand behind," said FWC Captain Matt Dallarosa.

Investigators said technology played a major factor in collecting the evidence, from GPS forensic analysis to electrical testing of the lights in question.

Knight owned several businesses in downtown St. Petersburg, including Jannus Live. Knight stepped down from his position with Jannus Live days after the crash.

An ABC Action News investigation shows Knight was cited for driving the same boat in 2019, which crashed into a pontoon boat.

41-year-old Jose Castro was among the 45 people on board the ferry that night. When the boat crashed into the ferry, his life was taken, and several others were injured.

On the night of the crash, FWC said Knight told Pinellas deputies he had to leave because his boat was taking on water. But investigators said on Tuesday that they didn’t find any water intrusion or significant issues.

Knight's attorney, Kevin Hayslett, sent ABC Action News a statement responding to the charges saying Knight is still sad about what happened that tragic night. But Hayslett said quote, "The claim that Jeff Knight immediately sped from the scene is false — and it's time to correct the record."

Hayslett added on and said Knight had remained on scene for more than 11 minutes to help, and had passengers call 9-1-1.

While FWC said Knight remained on scene for a period of time, the 9-1-1 call presented evidence that revealed a significant change in his demeanor.

"And that 9-1-1 call as it progresses, you can hear a voice that says ‘I don’t want you to say anything,'" said Dallarosa. "There is a lot of things being caught on that 9-1-1 call. So with that, we felt there was significant change in the attempt to not stay."

On Tuesday, FWC revealed that the ferry captain from that night, Dennis Kimerer, is facing a boating violation for not having a working light that resulted in injury.

In his statement, Hayslett said, “It’s ironic — and frankly outrageous — that Knight was vilified while the ferry was operating in complete violation of federal safety standards. This is the maritime equivalent of a school bus driving at night with no taillights — and blaming the driver who couldn’t see it.”

FWC officials said while Knight was in the Bahamas, it was irrelevant to the case. They said he was cooperating with the investigation, and once they got a warrant for his arrest, they flew him back the U.S., and arrested him without incident.

Knight was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on Monday at 7 p.m. He posted bond at 10 p.m. Monday and was released, according to jail records.

Below is the full statement from Knight's legal team

Knight’s Legal Team Responds to Charges: Ferry Safety Failures, Not Knight’s Conduct, at Heart of April 27 Collision



Clearwater, FL — Jeffrey Knight remains deeply saddened by the events of April 27, 2025, and extends his prayers to all those affected. This tragic incident deserves careful attention, not rushed judgment — and certainly not public mischaracterization.



Yet from the very beginning, that’s exactly what happened.



“The claim that Jeff Knight immediately sped from the scene is false — and it’s time to correct the record,” said Knight’s attorney, J. Kevin Hayslett.



That allegation — first issued publicly by the Clearwater Police Department and quickly echoed by media outlets, public officials, and social media commentators — suggested that Knight fled responsibility. In truth, Knight remained on scene for over 11 minutes, tied his vessel to the ferry, pushed it toward land to assist first responders, and instructed his passenger to call 911, which resulted in a nine-minute recorded emergency call.



“He didn’t flee — he stayed, he helped, and he made the call. But that didn’t fit the early narrative,”Hayslett added.



Even more troubling, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) has filed eight felony chargesagainst Knight — not for eight distinct criminal acts, but for a single alleged offense repeated for each person on board the ferry who claims injury.



“Let’s be clear: these aren’t eight separate incidents — it’s one allegation copied eight times. It may sound dramatic, but it’s not eight different acts. It’s the same charge applied to each passenger,”Hayslett explained.



And remarkably, those charges are not based on physical evidence or objective facts, but largely on Knight’s demeanor after the collision.



“When a law enforcement agency charges someone based on how they looked — not what they did — that’s not justice. That’s opinion masquerading as law,” Hayslett said.



Meanwhile, in a development that finally confirms what Knight’s team has stated from the outset, the ferry boat captain has now been charged for failing to maintain a required stern light — a basic and critical safety device under both Coast Guard and maritime law.



“It’s ironic — and frankly outrageous — that Knight was vilified while the ferry was operating in complete violation of federal safety standards,” Hayslett said.



“This is the maritime equivalent of a school bus driving at night with no tail lights — and blaming the driver who couldn’t see it.”



As a common carrier, the Clearwater Ferry is legally bound to the highest standard of care. That includes:



• Coast Guard inspections



• Working navigational lighting (including stern lights)



• Use of sound signals to avoid collision



• Proper lookout and staffing



• Timely post-incident drug and alcohol screening



“Knight is being charged for staying calm. The ferry captain is being charged for making his boat invisible,” Hayslett said.



Knight’s conduct on April 27 and since has been consistent, responsible, and cooperative:



• He remained on scene



• Tied up to the ferry



• Pushed the vessel toward land



• Directed a 911 call lasting over 9 minutes



• Voluntarily submitted to a breath test — result: 0.000



• Surrendered his vessel for inspection



• Returned from out of state voluntarily



• Surrendered his passport



“If law enforcement had even a shred of evidence Jeff was impaired, they could have — and would have — compelled testing. They didn’t. Because there wasn’t any,” said Hayslett.



Meanwhile, the Clearwater Ferry, partially funded by taxpayers through the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA), has escaped meaningful scrutiny for its own operational failures.



“When an insurance company writes a million-dollar check, they’re not doing it out of generosity — they’re admitting fault,” Hayslett noted.



This case isn’t about social media narratives or political soundbites. It’s about the facts — and what the evidence really shows.



“We look forward to presenting that evidence to an impartial jury of Mr. Knight’s peers — and finally setting the record straight,” Hayslett concluded.



J. Kevin Hayslett, Esq.

Below is a statement on behalf of the victim's family

Statement on Behalf of the Family of Jose Castro



We have been informed that felony criminal charges are pending against Jeffry Knight, the operator of the vessel that tragically struck the Clearwater Ferry, on April 27, 2025, resulting in the death of Jose Castro.



This is a deeply painful time for our family who continue to grieve an unimaginable loss. While no legal proceeding can undo the heartbreak we’ve suffered, today’s charges represent a step toward accountability and justice.



The Castro family appreciates the work of the investigators and prosecutors who have treated Jose’s death with the significance it deserves. More than anything, our family hopes this case will act as a deterrent to anyone considering reckless action on our waterways.



This is the only comment Jose Castro’s family has at this time as we continue to fight for justice for Jose in every way available to us under the law.

Peter L. Tragos, Esq.

Below is a statement from Steven D'Amico, the son-in-law and family spokesperson of Captain Kimerer

The charges against Captain Dennis Kimerer—who sustained life-threatening injuries in this tragic incident—are without merit. The evidence makes clear that Mr. Knight was operating his vessel at an unsafe and reckless speed. He then fled the scene of the collision—conduct that speaks volumes about where the fault lies.



As any experienced boater or motorist understands, equipment malfunctions can occur in transit. A single light failure does not absolve another operator of the responsibility to navigate safely, maintain situational awareness, and adjust speed accordingly. The obligation to operate at a safe speed exists precisely to allow for the unexpected—something Mr. Knight negligently ignored. Additionally, public statements indicate other boaters in the vicinity could see the ferry despite the equipment failure.