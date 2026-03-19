Clearwater Ferry operator involved in April 2025 crash to appear in court today

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Ferry captain who was operating the boat at the time of the crash in April 2025 is set to appear in court today.

Dennis Kimerer is set to appear in a pretrial hearing on a second-degree charge he faces for allegedly violating a navigation rule that resulted in an accident.

Earlier this year, Jeff Knight had a pretrial hearing for his more notable role in the crash, where he faces eight felony counts of leaving the scene of a boating crash that killed one person and injured multiple people.

Kimerer's court appearance is set for 8:30 a.m. on March 19.