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Clearwater Ferry operator involved in April 2025 crash to appear in court today

Clearwater ferry crash
WFTS
Clearwater ferry crash
Posted

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Ferry captain who was operating the boat at the time of the crash in April 2025 is set to appear in court today.

Dennis Kimerer is set to appear in a pretrial hearing on a second-degree charge he faces for allegedly violating a navigation rule that resulted in an accident.

Earlier this year, Jeff Knight had a pretrial hearing for his more notable role in the crash, where he faces eight felony counts of leaving the scene of a boating crash that killed one person and injured multiple people.

Kimerer's court appearance is set for 8:30 a.m. on March 19.

Execution in Denise Amber Lee case marks end of chapter, lasting changes to 911 system

The man convicted of kidnapping and murdering Denise Amber Lee in 2008 was executed on Tuesday, marking a long-awaited moment for her family and closing a chapter in a case that changed how 911 calls are handled across Florida.

Execution of Denise Amber Lee’s killer marks closure in case that reformed 911

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