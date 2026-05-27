Clearwater Ferry operator involved in deadly 2025 crash accepts plea deal, charges reduced

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Ferry captain, who was operating the boat at the time of the deadly crash in April 2025, accepted a plea deal and will have his charge reduced.

Dennis Kimerer pleaded guilty on May 27 to misdemeanor charges stemming from a reported violation of a navigational rule that resulted in an accident, but it did not constitute reckless operation of a vessel. His charge will be reduced to a civil infraction. Kimerer has to pay a $500 fine.

Earlier this year, Jeff Knight had a pretrial hearing for his more notable role in the crash, where he faces eight felony counts of leaving the scene of a boating crash that killed one person and injured multiple people.