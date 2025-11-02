Clearwater firefighters rescue dog from house fire on Barbara Avenue

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Firefighters rescued a dog from a burning home in Clearwater early Sunday morning, according to Clearwater Fire & Rescue.
Crews responded at 6:42 a.m. to a house fire at 1436 Barbara Avenue. Firefighters extinguished the flames and rescued a dog trapped inside.
The dog, named Bandit, was treated at the scene with oxygen before Clearwater Police transported him to a local emergency veterinarian for further care. Officials said Bandit is expected to recover.
No one was home at the time of the fire, which remains under investigation.
