Clearwater firefighters rescue dog from house fire on Barbara Avenue

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Firefighters rescued a dog from a burning home in Clearwater early Sunday morning, according to Clearwater Fire & Rescue.

City of Clearwater

Crews responded at 6:42 a.m. to a house fire at 1436 Barbara Avenue. Firefighters extinguished the flames and rescued a dog trapped inside.

The dog, named Bandit, was treated at the scene with oxygen before Clearwater Police transported him to a local emergency veterinarian for further care. Officials said Bandit is expected to recover.

City of Clearwater

No one was home at the time of the fire, which remains under investigation.

City of Clearwater