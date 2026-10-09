Clearwater man hired for condo repair steals $11K from woman: PCSO

BELLLEAIR BLUFFS, FLA — A Clearwater man was arrested Thursday after he stole more than $11,000 from a woman who hired him to make repairs inside her condominium, police officials said.

George Leap, 39, was charged with grand theft, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

Leap was hired by the victim to perform repairs inside her Belleair Bluffs condo and had access to the residence for more than three months, according to an arrest report.

The victim provided Leap with her debit card and personal identification number to purchase materials and cover repair-related expenses.

While in possession of the card, Leap allegedly withdrew $9,120 from an ATM and spent an additional $2,830 on food and streaming services unrelated to the repair work, the report said.

Investigators said Leap also stole multiple pieces of jewelry from the victim's bedroom and sold them to a pawn shop. According to the Sheriff's Office, Leap had a family member sell the jewelry for $1,045.

Leap was additionally charged with dealing in stolen property.

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.