Clearwater woman dies in crash involving PSTA bus at mall parking lot

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Police are investigating a fatal crash in the parking lot of Clearwater Mall that left a woman dead Saturday evening.
According to the Clearwater Police Department (CPD), the incident happened just before 7 p.m. in the 2700 block of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard. It involved a Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority bus and an adult female pedestrian.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not yet been released.
This is an ongoing investigation.
