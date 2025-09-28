Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Clearwater woman dies in crash involving PSTA bus at mall parking lot

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Police are investigating a fatal crash in the parking lot of Clearwater Mall that left a woman dead Saturday evening.

According to the Clearwater Police Department (CPD), the incident happened just before 7 p.m. in the 2700 block of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard. It involved a Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority bus and an adult female pedestrian.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not yet been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

