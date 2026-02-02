Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'Cold-stunned' sea turtle rescued on Treasure Island beach: TIPD

Treasure Island PD
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — The Treasure Island Police Department found a cold-stunned sea turtle on the beach during a beach patrol on Monday morning.

TIPD said a crew spotted the turtle buried in the sand during the beach patrol. It appeared to have washed up during high tide and was hit by the sudden chill. The turtle was too weak to move but attempted to keep itself warm by burying itself in the sand and poking its head out.

TIPD called the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, which came with blankets and a recovery tote to help rescue the turtle. CMA wrapped the turtle in a blanket and took it to their facility for warm-water rehab.

