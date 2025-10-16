Concrete company responds after multiple drivers say repaving project damaged their cars

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Weeks after drivers started reaching out to Tampa Bay 28 about damage to their vehicles, we’re finally hearing from the contractor behind the Tyrone Boulevard repaving project.

Rachel Atkin says her black Tahoe was hit by wet and possibly dry concrete while driving through the construction zone last week. One of her SUV’s windows shattered just feet from where her 5-year-old daughter was sitting.

“I mean, it was so close. It’s terrifying,” Atkin said. “She was crying. She was worried. She didn’t know if we were going to be okay.”

Atkin isn’t alone. At least three other drivers have told us their cars were splattered with wet concrete along the stretch of roadway where a Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) contractor, Tampa-based Gosalia Concrete, is repaving three miles of Tyrone Boulevard near Tyrone Square.

“It’s really disappointing to see that, you know, the second largest investment that people make ends up being destroyed by people that have no care,” Atkin said.

Atkin paid $700 out-of-pocket to replace the window. Additionally, she believes her car could have up to $10,000 of mechanical damage from the wet concrete that has since dried on the car's undercarriage.

Atkin, however, says Gosalia has yet to provide any compensation or reimbursement.

After multiple requests for answers, Gosalia Concrete responded to Tampa Bay 28 for the first time Wednesday afternoon. A company representative said they need more information from Atkin to move forward with her claim.

But what about other drivers?

"We can confirm that all known and potential claimants have been contacted directly, and any substantially corroborated claims are being appropriately addressed," the company responded.

Gosalia also said it takes site safety seriously with "regular inspections to ensure all safety protocols are being followed."

Atkin, however, says she’s still not confident about the safety measures in place.

For Atkin and others, the fight for answers and accountability continues.



