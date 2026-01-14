Customers can expect drop in energy bills in February: Duke Energy

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Duke Energy Florida said customers can expect a reduction in their energy bill next month.

The announcement Wednesday mentions it will remove the storm cost recovery charge associated with the hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton a month earlier than originally scheduled.

“We understand all of our customers have been affected by the rising costs of living, many may be facing financial challenges, and some are even having to decide which bills they can afford to pay every month,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. “It was important to us that our customers get this significant rate relief as soon as possible while we continue to deliver the safe, reliable power they expect and deserve.”

Duke said the full $1.1 billion needed for recovery after the storms was completed ahead of schedule, resulting in the removal of the charge in February and not March.

Customers can expect a $33 reduction for every 1,000 kilowatt-hours on bills beginning in February.