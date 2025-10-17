Dali Museum cuts the ribbon on new Art Mobile

ST. PETE, Fla. — Visiting a Tampa Bay museum is always a popular school field trip, but at The Dali Museum in St. Pete, they are doing things a little bit differently. They are putting their museum on wheels and delivering the art to the students.

This week, The Dali Museum and Pinellas County Schools cut the ribbon on the new Dali Art Mobile.

“For kids across Pinellas County, the art mobile is really the key to being able to see the museum, to see the world of Dali, without having to actually leave their school,” said Sumaya Ayad, school programs and education manager for The Dali. “So they are able to enter this totally different creative world with their art teachers in their school parking lots.”

According to Jonathan Ogle, Pinellas County Schools' visual arts specialist, the goal is to visit every elementary school in the county. An estimated 12,000 students will step inside over the course of a year.

“Looking at his artwork and his creativity, students can perhaps unlock their own creativity and find out more about themselves,” said Ogle.

From the melting clock to the mustache, inside the art mobile, students will be immersed in the most popular aspects of Dali’s life and career.

“Family, the people who affected him, the places that he lived and worked, his different interests, like math and science, and really the inspirations behind his artwork,” said Ayad.

Unlike the actual museum, many of the exhibits are interactive, and students are encouraged to touch. While teachers will base their class around the art mobile visit.

“They get a set curriculum that’s developed by fellow PCS art teachers and The Dali education staff, so they prepare and really become docents leading those students through the art mobile,” said Ayad.

The art mobile is truly a community effort, from the ceiling to the exterior, local artists like Zulu and James were allowed to release their inner Dali.

“It’s absolutely amazing, The Dali Museum is one of my favorite places on the planet,” said Zulu Painter.

The Dali Museum hopes to be a voice in the community when it comes to spreading the love and importance of art to our next generation.

“Really connect with things that students want to see in artwork that is maybe a little bit different than they see in other museums,” said Ayad.



