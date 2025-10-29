Death investigation after body found in Palm Harbor Pond: FWC

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is conducting a death investigation after a body was found in a Palm Harbor Pond.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said it was contacted after a deceased person was found in a Pond in Palm Harbor on Oct. 28.
PCSO is investigating to determine the cause of death, FWC said.
A alligator trapper was contracted and removed a 6 foot 8 inch long alligator from the pond, FWC said.
Tampa Bay locals stranded as Hurricane Melissa ravages Jamaica
Polk County woman on honeymoon and Tampa restaurant owner among those unable to evacuate as catastrophic hurricane makes landfall with 185 mph winds.