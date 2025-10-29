Death investigation after body found in Palm Harbor Pond: FWC

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is conducting a death investigation after a body was found in a Palm Harbor Pond.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said it was contacted after a deceased person was found in a Pond in Palm Harbor on Oct. 28.

PCSO is investigating to determine the cause of death, FWC said.

A alligator trapper was contracted and removed a 6 foot 8 inch long alligator from the pond, FWC said.