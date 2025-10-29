Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Sheriff to hold press conference after 5 department of Detention and Corrections employees terminated

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gultieri will hold a press conference regarding the termination of five employees of the Department of Detention and Corrections.

PSCO said the terminations are part of two unrelated incidents.

The press conference will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

