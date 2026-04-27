Denis Phillips emcees AdventHealth fundraiser

- Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips emceed the annual AdventHealth fundraiser called "an evening of mission and music."
- It featured inspiring stories, a silent auction, and musical performances.
- All proceeds go to support the surgical and cardiac care departments at AdventHealth
BTS opens North American tour in Tampa, drawing thousands of fans to sold out shows
K-pop superstars return after pandemic hiatus and military service, launching three-night run at Raymond James Stadium.
BTS opens North American tour in Tampa, drawing thousands of fans to sold out shows