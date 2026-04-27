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Denis Phillips emcees AdventHealth fundraiser

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips emceed the annual AdventHealth fundraiser called "an evening of mission and music."
Denis Phillips emcees AdventHealth fundraiser
Denis Phillips AdventHealth fundraiser
Posted
  • Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips emceed the annual AdventHealth fundraiser called "an evening of mission and music."
  • It featured inspiring stories, a silent auction, and musical performances.
  • All proceeds go to support the surgical and cardiac care departments at AdventHealth

BTS opens North American tour in Tampa, drawing thousands of fans to sold out shows

K-pop superstars return after pandemic hiatus and military service, launching three-night run at Raymond James Stadium.

BTS opens North American tour in Tampa, drawing thousands of fans to sold out shows

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