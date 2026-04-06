Depression opens up at Tropicana Field parking lot ahead of Rays home opener

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The City of St. Petersburg said a small depression opened up in the Tropicana Field parking lot ahead of the Rays home opener on April 6.

The city said a stormwater pipe broke away and washed away dirt several weeks ago. Officials said the pipe has since been fixed, but the depression remains.

Authorities said a contractor will be out next week to repair and repave the area. The depression site is sectioned off out of caution.