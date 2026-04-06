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Depression opens up at Tropicana Field parking lot ahead of Rays home opener

Rays
WFTS
Rays
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ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The City of St. Petersburg said a small depression opened up in the Tropicana Field parking lot ahead of the Rays home opener on April 6.

The city said a stormwater pipe broke away and washed away dirt several weeks ago. Officials said the pipe has since been fixed, but the depression remains.

Authorities said a contractor will be out next week to repair and repave the area. The depression site is sectioned off out of caution.

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa and The Motor Enclave announce new partnership to create Hard Rock Speedway

To celebrate the partnership, Hard Rock displayed classic cars, including a replica of the Shelby from "Gone in 60 Seconds" and a replica Daytona from "Miami Vice."

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa and The Motor Enclave announce new partnership to create Hard Rock Speedway

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