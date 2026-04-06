'It was noticeable': After 18 months, Rays fans ready to welcome team back to the Trop

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays will return to Tropicana Field on Monday for their home opener against the Chicago Cubs, marking the first game played at the stadium since Hurricane Milton caused extensive damage 18 months ago.

The game is officially sold out, making it the 20th home opener to reach capacity, according to the Rays.

Fans heading inside will see the results of a $60 million renovation. The repairs, which included fixing the stadium from the roof down, were funded in part by more than $16 million from FEMA and nearly $11 million from insurance.

Crews have spent the past 18 months preparing the facility for the team's return.

"It's going crazy right now. We're doing our finishing touches, getting everything ready," Miranda Goodling said.

The extended closure impacted nearby businesses in St. Petersburg.

"Working here in the Edge District, it was noticeable when the stadium was closed down," Alex Kearley said.

Local workers are eager for the economic boost that comes with baseball season.

"I'm ready for all of the out-of-towners to come back through and show face. And bring that money,"Kearley said.

Fans are also excited to see the team back in action.

"The energy is pretty high. That's what's cool about all of this. Watch the Tampa Bay fans pumped up," Ward Perrott said.

The return comes as the team's future home remains in limbo.

"They haven't signed any other deals. They just built a brand new stadium. They're going to be here at least a couple years until they build the thing, wherever they're gonna go, if they are gonna go," Perrott said.

As the team finally comes out of the storm, staff members are looking forward to the first pitch.

"I'm hoping we win, but again, we never know what's going to happen," Goodling said.

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