Detectives arrest City of St. Pete Beach employee on scheme to defraud: PCSO

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) announced the arrest of City of St. Pete Beach employee accused of unauthorized purchases with the city's gas card.

According to PCSO, detectives arrested 50-year-old Leonard Hardy Rose on Sept. 4 on a scheme to defraud.

The investigation began Aug. 28 after a report of a theft by an employee of the City of St. Pete Beach.

Detectives said Rose used a city gas card multiple times to make unauthorized fuel purchases between Feb. of 2024 and Aug. of 2025, totaling over $3,000.

According to PCSO, Rose was seen on surveillance video at local gas stations fueling vehicles not belonging to the City of St. Pete Beach, while using a gas card provided by the city as payment.

Rose was transported to the Pinellas County Jail following his arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.