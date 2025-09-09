Driver hospitalized with serious injuries after tractor-trailer overturns, catches fires along I-275 NB: FHP

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) confirmed that the driver of a tractor-tailer has been hospitalized after his vehicle overturned and caught fire Tuesday morning.

According to FHP, the man was traveling westbound on the exit ramp leaving from I-275 NB to SR-690 shortly after 7 a.m. when he failed to make a curve, as the tractor-trailer overturned. FHP said it then erupted in flames after a fuel leak.

The driver suffered serious injuries, according to FHP.

Crews have been working to clear the ramp at the scene of the accident.